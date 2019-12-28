Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla to cry while Rohit Shetty sits him down with Asim Riaz to sort things

Rohit Shetty will be visiting the housemates in the Bigg Boss 13 house and his first agenda turns out to be solving Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight. Check it out.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's friendship has been one of the key highlights of this season, however, it eventually turned sour and now, the two of them seem to have turned into the worst enemies in the house. Post tasks inside the house, and in the heat of the moment, both Asim and Sidharth ended up hurling such not so nice things at each other that it eventually ended their friendship, and the bond they shared went for a complete toss.

Fans have always been one to love their bond and it in fact was one of the best parts about the show. Well, looks like apart from the show perspective, it was even a great part for them individually while they were inside the house, and it might go back to what it was if both of them just decide to talk it out because that's what Rohit Shetty will be seen trying to do in the house the first thing he is inside. In fact, while he talks, it turns out Sidharth will also end up in tears.

How many of you are going to be glad about the conversation that will follow? Do you think Sidharth and Asim will make an effort to put things together for themselves and go back to being the best brothers that they were?

