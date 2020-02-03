Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai get emotional as Shehnaaz Gill leaves Salman's show?

Salman Khan will announce that Shehnaaz Gill has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, leaving everyone shocked. Here's how Sidharth Shukla will react to the news.

Bigg Boss 13 is going through a crucial phase as the finale is only some two weeks ago. With the race to winning the BB 13 trophy coming closer, the tension in the house has intensified. Yesterday on Weekend Ka Vaar no one got evicted. However, today on Somvaar Ka Vaar, will announce the name of the housemate that will have to leave the show. Yes, the eliminations will take place tonight and it is sure going to come as a shocker to many. Well, as per the preview, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen leaving Salman Khan's show. Yes, you read that right!

In the preview video shared by the makers, we can see Salman Khan announcing the name of the contestant who has been evicted this week from the BB 13 house. He is heard saying, 'Shehnaaz you journey in the BB 13 house gets over today.' This leaves everyone shocked and they cannot fathom the fact. Later, Shehnaaz is seen shedding tears as she hugs tightly. The two ladies are joined by Arti Singh for a hug and they cannot stop crying. Sidharth Shukla, who is Shehnaaz's bestie is seen completely shocked as he stands with his heads down, wondering what is happening. Sidharth is seen getting emotional as he cannot digest that Shehnaaz has been eliminated. Later, the door opens and Shehnaaz is seen standing close to it, to take a step outside.

Well, we don't know if this was a prank by Salman or Shehnaaz has been actually eliminated. But any contestant who has to leave the house at this important stage with the finale being so near, is surely going to be devastated. Who do you think will be evicted from BB 13 today? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

