Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra in immunity task, latter gets emotional

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the immunity task last night and we all saw how that went down given ousted Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Not only did Paras destroy the property, he, later on, also played the game just fine and managed to get both Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill out from the race, thereby making the elite club members, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami, and Asim Riaz the winners.

And now, in tonight's episode, we will see the three Elite Club members fight it out during the task where they have to save the contestants who have been locked in a cage. Asim and Sidharth seem to have gotten into a fight all over again, however, at the end of it, it is Paras Chhabra that Sidharth decides to save. And while he hugs him after coming out of the cage, he is also seen in tears, saying that this was very unexpected.

Meanwhile, the mall task, which was reportedly supposed to happen yesterday seems to have gone for a toss. While we reported that it has been cancelled and there are fans who refuse to leave, it looks like it is not going to happen at all this season.

