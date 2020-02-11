Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla says he does not think of Shehnaaz Gill as his competitor

Well, it looks like Sidharth Shukla does have quite the insight into things he does inside the house, and here's another when it came to the immunity task.

The episode tonight is going to be one interesting insight into what the housemates feel about the so many things happening in the house as we will witness the Adalat in the house and Rajat Sharma is going to be in the house. Right from talking to Asim Riaz about his behaviour and aggression to and Sidharth Shukla's fights where they both seem to have something or the other tell about each other and their equation showed.

And well, something else that is going to come in during the same is Sidharth being questioned his choice of Paras Chhabra during the immunity task over Shehnaaz Gill. He is asked if he does not see Paras as much of his competitor but he does look at Shehnaaz as a competitor to which, Sidharth says how he does not see Shehnaaz as a competitor and never has, and while we get a glimpse of Shehnaaz's reaction in the preview, chances are the conversation might be going in another direction altogether.

As we also saw in the last episode, himself, went on to add how at this point of time in the game, Sidharth shouldn't have chosen Paras for the immunity task, however, that was that and well, Sidharth seems to have stood by his decision just fine.

Credits :Pinkvilla

