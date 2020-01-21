Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla says he wants to leave the house post constant poking from Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 saw yet another fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, and well, it sure did not go down well with either of them or Bigg Boss himself.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one to have witnessed n number of fights over the three months that the housemates have been together. And, as pointed out by Abu Malik during the weekend ka vaar episode, the housemates fight over practically anything and everything and it has only been increasing so far and so forth. And now, former brothers turned enemies, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a fight with each other once again, and it seems to have stemmed from the fact that they already had a fight earlier during the Elite club task.

And well, in the preview, we see how the two decide to fight right in front of the guest in the house, former Bigg Boss contestant . And well, while that happens and when things escalate to a certain point, Bigg Boss calls both of them to the confession room. While we don't know what Asim will be talking about in tonight's episode, Sidharth seems to have lost his cool now and in fact, he is seen telling Bigg Boss that he wants to leave the house and that Asim can stay here.

Well, while the two are fighting inside the house, the fans too, have been fighting outside and Twitter trends have taken over social media with both their fans having their own points to put forward. Twitter has multiple trends going on including Heroic Asim and Apologize to Sidharth Shukla.

Credits :Pinkvilla

