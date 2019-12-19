Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla still miffed at Shehnaaz Gill, says don't want to be anyone's priority

In the promo, we see how Shehnaaz Gill's efforts to make up with Sidharth Shukla go in vain as he does not want to talk to her. Check it out here.

Bigg Boss 13 sure has seen friendships bloom, and one of the most loved pair of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla seems to be having a hard time keeping up with their friendship. The duo has had fights on multiple occasions, however, they eventually make up as both of them share an equal love for each other. However, in the Tuesday episode, things took a different turn as Shehnaaz told certain things to Sidharth and that did not go down well with him.

It was during a conversation between Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth that she got annoyed, and hurt and eventually, it all came down upon Sidharth. When she told him that he does not take her side, and constantly put the blame on him, looks like that was the beginning. In last night's episode, we saw Shehnaaz trying to woo him, but failed. And now, in today's episode too, we will see her try to apologize, and in fact, when she tells him that she will give him priority, and annoyed Sidharth tells her that he does not want to be anyone's priority. In fact, he talks to Vikas Gupta about the ongoing fight.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gills video here:

Meanwhile, the captaincy task will finally take place tonight, and another fight will erupt when Vikas Gupta plays , leaving the latter wondering why would he not want him to become the captain after all.

