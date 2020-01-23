Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla taunts Shehnaaz after she takes Asim's side; Gill shouts 'I hate you'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, matters between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will worsen as the latter with hold Sid's collar and push him expressing her disgust for him. Here's what happened.

Looks like we have another friends-turned-foes in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two best friends have come to loggerheads now and their animosity is only getting uglier with each passing day. After Sidharth questioning Shehnaaz's loyalty and equations with her family and saving Arti Singh during the nominations, Shehnaaz has again decided to flip and take Asim Riaz's side. Since she received support from Vishal Aditya Singh, and Asim, she has decided to return back the favour, and this her sudden change will not go down well with Sidharth.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaz Gill will side with Asim's team for the captaincy task. This will leave Sidharth aghast, who points fingers at her and calls her a flipper. He goes on to say that when a person rolls on the both sides, then he or she knows everything about everyone. Shehnaaz doesn't keep mum and hits back at Sidharth saying that everybody knows her game-plan. She also tells him to stay within his limits and do not utter gibberish about her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Two week extension of the show CANCELLED; Finale of Salman Khan's show to air on THIS date

To which Sidharth replies that she has misunderstood so many things. Then Shehnaaz says, he has made the game clear after the nominations task itself. This war of words continue, until Shehnaaz gets aggressive and comes face-to-face with him. In a fit of rage, Shehnaaz is seen holding Sidharth collar and hitting him badly. Shehnaaz Gill badly hitting her ex-best friend Sidharth Shukla in a fit of rage. Not only this, she also screams and shouts that she hates him (Sidharth).

It would be interesting to see how Sidharth reacts to Shehnaaz's misbehavior and aggression. Will their enmity turn more ugly in the coming days or will they patch-up again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From his friendship with Asim to his equation with Shehnaaz, a look at Sidharth Shukla's graph

Credits :Instagram

Read More