Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Vikas Gupta makes a shocking revelation to Shehnaaz about Asim's girlfriend

Masterind Vikas Gupta will be making a shocking revelation about Asim having a connection outside in front of Shehnaaz Gill. Check out the preview of the next episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 has been mired in controversies ever since the beginning and it seems like they are never ending! The hosted show is currently in its final stage and is almost on the verge of reaching the grand finale. In the midst of all this, the housemates are being given some interesting tasks which the audiences have found quite entertaining. However, a unique task has been introduced in the latest episode which has actually shocked the housemates.

This task is related to interim captaincy wherein their connections will enter the house and vote for their favourite housemate for the same. The next episode will witness the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta who will be supporting Sidharth Shukla. He will be making a revelation to Shehnaaz Gill which will literally shock everyone. In the preview, it has been shown that Vikas tells Shehnaaz about Asim having a connection outside the house apart from Himanshi.

Check out the preview below:

This shocks Shehnaaz who then asks him more about it post which Vikas admits that he is talking about Asim’s girlfriend. He further says that one should end their previous relationships before jumping into another implying Asim – Himanshi’s connection. Later on, he is seen talking openly about the same with Asim and Himanshi too. It seems like Asim is a bit irked after having heard the same which is quite evident from his behaviour as shown in the preview. Vikas is also heard telling Shehnaaz that if Asim is doing such a thing then there is no difference between him and Paras. Well, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for us in the next episode of Bigg Boss 13. Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Pinkvilla

