Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula to enter the show as a guest for a task?

Bigg Boss 13 will see another guest visit the housemates for a task, and it is going to be none other than Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula.

Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season and it has come a long way after all. With so many seasons gone by, there have been a number of contestants who have emerged as not just winners of the show, but also as fan favourites and if we come to think of it, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula is definitely one of them. Prince has given out his opinion about Bigg Boss 13 time and again and well, it is now going to get a tad bit more interesting.

Prince, who has been a part of multiple reality shows by now, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house if reports are to be believed. And, just like the so many guests as well as ex-contestants who have been a part of the show, he will also have a task at hand, and we can't wait to see how it goes. In all probabilities, it can be the final Elite Club task, or who knows, there might also be captaincy at hand, thereby giving them immunity for this week.

Meanwhile, what is also interesting is that Prince has actually not been very happy with the statements Paras Chhabra has made inside the house and while he sure will have something to say to him, we bet fans would like to see how that rolls out. As far as his affinity towards a contestant is concerned, he is cheering for Asim Riaz is what we know so far.

