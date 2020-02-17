Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula take a dig at Sidharth Shukla’s win; Says ‘Trophy jeet gaya, izzat nahi jeet paya’

After Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Prince Narula took a sly dig at his win and stated that the Balika Vadhu actor might have won the trophy but he couldn’t earn respect.

After months of roller coaster ride, fan wars and endless speculations about the winner, Bigg Boss 13 finally pulled its curtains down lately post an interesting grand finale. The popular reality show found its new winner in Sidharth Shukla who had won the trophy after beating Asim Riaz. Ever since Sidharth clinched the winner’s title, the social media is abuzz with mixed reaction on his triumph. While his fans called it a well deserved victory, many claimed that the show was fixed.

And now, former Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has also expressed his views on Sidharth’s win and claimed that it was Asim who deserved the trophy more than the Dil Se Dil Tak. Sharing his opinion on micro-blogging site Twitter, Prince claimed while Sidharth’s victory was fixed, it was Asim who emerged as the real winner for the public. He also emphasised that Sidharth might have won the trophy but failed to win the audience’s respect. “I noticed one thing, all the articles from news channels aren’t about celebrating @sidharth_shukla’s big win. They’re all about how it was fixed and that Asim deserved it more. Trophy jeet Gaye but izzat Nahi jeet paya shuklaji #FixedWinnerSid #PublicKaWinnerAsim #boycottcolorstv,” Prince tweeted.

Take a look at Prince Narula’s reaction to Sidharth Shukla’s win on Bigg Boss 13:

I noticed one thing

All the articles from news channels arent about celebrating @sidharth_shukla s big win

Theyre all about how it was fixed and that Asim deserved it more Trophy jeet Gaye but izzat Nahi jeet paya shuklaji#FixedWinnerSid #PublicKaWinnerAsim#boycottcolorstv — Prince Narula (@imprincenarula) February 16, 2020

Not only Prince, Jonas’ cousin Meera Chopra, who has been supporting Asim Riaz in the game, also expressed her disappointment over Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 win. The 1920 London actress stated that she has lost respect for the channel after Sidharth was announced as the winner of the popular reality show.

