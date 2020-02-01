Bigg Boss 13: Prior to Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Asim Riaz’s fans show support & trend #AsimForTheWin’

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows and Asim Riaz has managed to become a breakout star in this season. Ahead of the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan, Asim’s fans lent support to him by trending ‘Asim For the Win.’

Bigg Boss 13 is just 2 weeks away from the finale and till now, the popularity of certain contestants has risen manifold. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla often become the talk of the town due to their violent exchanges. This week, Asim’s connection Himanshi Khurana entered the house to support him and fans trended ‘Jab AsiManshi Met’ on Twitter to show their love for their favourite jodi in the house. The entire week, fans have been seeing Asim and Himanshi’s closeness and are loving it

Ahead of weekend ka vaar with , fans of Asim started a trend on social media to show support to him. In last night’s episode, Asim and Paras Chhabra got into an argument after Riaz told him that anyone who goes to throw notes in the captaincy task, will be checked first. Post this, Asim and Paras are shown getting into a fight. Also, a video is doing rounds on social media in which Vikas Gupta is seen telling others that Shehnaaz, Asim and Sidharth are already in the finale as top 3 which has angered the fans too.

Now, as the finale is just 2 weeks away, fans of Asim want their favourite star should concentrate on his game and win it. Often Asim’s fans start trends on social media to lend support to the star and this leads to fan wars with Sidharth Shukla’s fans. No other season has seen such fan frenzy for any contestant in Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss season 13 was also extended by 4 weeks due to the popularity.

Check out the tweets:

#AsimForTheWin

Normal pant

Normal t-shirt

Normal shoes

Normal wallet

But then also in Bigg boss house handsome guy( Asim Riyaz) pic.twitter.com/SE2Ar1Vf4l — Ayyub (@Ayyub44507958) February 1, 2020

A winner isn't a person who makes someone lose. A winner is someone who responds authentically, by being credible, trust worthy, honest, genuine to himself first, and in doing so, he is to others.#AsimForTheWin https://t.co/zoW6n6n4uJ — Areesha Khan (@QayoomAmeer) February 1, 2020

Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/NWzrmO0zmw — AR (@Lakshita_22) February 1, 2020

#AsimForTheWin Aur Ye rahe Doctor Sid Chukla

Vikas chachi ki dhadkan sunte hue Dhadkan:- tum dil ki dhadkan mai rehte ho rehte ho pic.twitter.com/f0HGF6lbqG — Varun Sharma (@VarunSh48737450) February 1, 2020

The way he picked himanshi in his arms and ran to get her treatment was an epic moment. He may go overboard in fights but his heart is always in the right place! #AsimForTheWin — ASIM RIAZ FAN DOM (@AmritenduN) February 1, 2020

Now, fans have been rooting for their favourites to become the winners. In the upcoming episode, we will also get to see Himanshi getting injured and fainting which leaves Asim shocked. Some fans tweeted in Asim’s favour and wished for Himanshi to be fine. Interestingly, it will have to be seen who gets evicted from the house as Asim is safe from nominations and Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh are in nominations. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

