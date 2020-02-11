Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin Meera Chopra feels BB should be thankful to Asim Riaz; Here's Why

Here's why Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin Meera Chopra feels BB should be thankful to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.

Asim Riaz is one of the strongest and most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, and there's no doubt about the fact. The Kashmiri model-actor, who was not known to many, has now become a household name for his amazing stint in the BB 13 house. From TV actors to Bollwyood stars, Asim has won many hearts all across. However, looks like his popularity knows no bound, as he has now become an 'International star'. Are you wondering how? Well, it is all because of WWE star wrestler John Cena, who shared the handsome hunk's picture on his social media, not once but twice. Yes, you read that right! John Cena shared Asim Riaz pictures on his Instagram handle.

John suddenly sharing the BB 13 contestants' picture left many fans surprised and confused. While some are wondering what might have made John share Asim's picture, others are over the could to know that Asim has gained immense popularity. Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana was also thrilled when John yesterday shared Asim's picture with a banner which read, ‘Asim Riaz For The Win, Change My Mind.’ And now, Jonas' cousin Meera Chopra, who has been supporting Asim since quite sometime has a request from Bigg Boss.

The actress feels that BB should be thankful to Asim for making the show internationally famous. Yes, Meera took to her Twitter handle and wrote, BB should actually thank Asim Riaz for making the show popular internationally also.' She was super elated to see John Cena extending his support and promoting Asim, hours before the grand finale. Asim Riaz's brother also seems to agree with Meera's views as he retweeted her tweet.

What are your thoughts on the same? What was your first reaction when you saw John Cena's tweet for Asim Riaz? Who do you think will take home the BB 13 trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

