Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera says 'Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai are real winners'; Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has come out in support of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Not only this the actress has also slammed makers for being biased toward Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most entertaining seasons of the show and there's no second thought about it. From the very first day its has consistently giving us an apt dose of masala, drama, emotions and more. However, it cannot be denied that it has also been one of the most aggressive seasons, where even physical violence has been tolerated. Well, it started with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight, wherein the former lost his cool and pushed the latter multiple times. But, despite many warnings by BB and , the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, doesn't seem to have learned and continues showing his aggression even today. Many have even slammed and the makers of the show along with Salman Khan of being biased towards Shukla and not punishing him for his actions.

Well, this is what exactly happened yesterday also, as Salman bashed Asim Riaz for poking Sidharth. Though Salman also gave a earful to Sidharth for losing calm and said that he will be shocked to see himself on TV when he comes out, Salman's schooled Asim to no limits. This has again made many tongues wagging about how Salman is always biased towards Sidharth and is targeting Asim. Now, a celebrity has also spoken about it. We're talking about ’s cousin sister Meera Chopra. Yes, the actress has been diligently following the show and is constantly sharing her views on the same.

Recently she took to her Twitter to slam the makers of the show for being partial towards Sidharth Shukla. She said that she has stopped watching the show, because of such biasness in the game. She also went on to accuse the makers of trying to portray Sidharth as the hero, when he is the actual villain of the house. She asked, 'Whats is the point of watching when we know it is fixed!' She further added that they make Siddharth win everything and show him in the good light, but it is Asim Riaz and who are the real winners of the show.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Meera's views? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is being favoured in the BB 13 house? Who do you think deserves to win the show, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz or Rashami Desai? drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

