Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera urges Salman Khan to BASH Sidharth Shukla for targeting Asim Riaz

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra, recently took to her Twitter handle to urge Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan to watch a clip where Sidharth Shukla is seen passing a derogatory remark on Asim Riaz and his family. Here's what she said.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have turned into rivals, their fights have become the talk of the town. Almost each alternate day in the Bigg Boss 13 house, a fight between them erupts, leaving everybody shocked. Recently, also the same happened during the BB Elite Club task, when the two again came at loggerheads. While Aism was seen pushing Sidharth, the latter again dragged in the Kashmiri model's family. But, things when out of hand when Sidharth passed derogatory remarks on Asim's father. He was seen heard telling Asim, 'Your dad’s first mistake is your elder brother and then you.'

Well, this is not the first time that Sidharth has pointed fingers at Aism's family during a fight, but this time he stooped to a new low, leaving everyone aggrieved. While Asim fans have already called out Sidharth for his unacceptable remarks, another personality has joined the league. We're talking about Bollywyood's Desi girl's cousin. Yes, ’s cousin Meera Chopra, who has been following the 'tedha' season avidly, recently took to her Twitter account to bash Sidharth for his actions. She shared a clip for the fight where Sidharth is seen hurling abuses at Asim's father. The actress through her tweet urged to watch this video and asked him to ask an explanation from Sidharth for his dirty remarks. She further opoined that this time a sorry shouldn't be taken. TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who has been supporting Sidharth since day 1, also seemed quite upset with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's comments on Asim's family. He took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment about the same.

Check out Meera and Jay's tweets here:

#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

Tere baap ki galti tera bada bhai aur uske baad tu...my god that's a very strong statement not the right thing to say it to your enemy too

control #Sid I came in support of u but if going in wrong path won't hesitate to mention that too Asim is in #BiggBossSeason13 not his family — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) January 23, 2020

Now, it would be interesting to see what action does Salman Khan take in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

