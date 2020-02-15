Bigg Boss 13 PRIZE MONEY: Here's how much the WINNER will take away home along with the trophy

Just hours before the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, we dissect to the audience exactly how much their favourite contestant might win if they bag the trophy and the total prize money. Find out.

Bigg Boss 13 finally comes to an epic end today with one of the six finalists (Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh) bagging the trophy and the prize money. Just hours before the grand finale, we dissect to the audience exactly how much their favourite contestant might win if they bag the trophy and the total prize money of 50 lakh.

It is no secret that before top 3 is announced one of the contestants is given the option to opt-out of the competition with the money bag which will have 10 lakh of the 50 lakh total prize money. With this, the total prize money for the actual winner would be a tally of 40 lakh along with the trophy. Unfortunately, the runner ups won't be getting any prize money as such. But, it is a known fact that these celebrity contestants earn bomb with the weekly remunerations they receive to be a part of the show.

If sources are to be believed, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were one of the highest-paid contestants this season. This season saw over 21 contestants enter the show. The show got extended after the makers realised how much the show has affected the country becoming one of the major successes after quite some time.

Who do you think deserves to win the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More