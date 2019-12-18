Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Are Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma the new couple on the reality show?

Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma confess their feelings to each other and it seems like a new romance budding in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by , is in its twelveth week and the show has got the viewers at the edge of their seats with their eyes glued on the screens. The last episode saw Sidharth Shukla's comeback in the house while Shehnaaz couldn't hold back her joy. A verbal spat between Sidharth and Shehnaaz set the former angry and we saw Shehnaaz leaving no stone unturned to make it up to him. The Bigg Boss house also saw an outburst of rage as and Arti Singh get into a heated argument and Shefali Bagga destroys placards during the captaincy task.

However, amidst the tension, we see a budding romance in the house. The new promo released shows Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma go all mushy as they confess their feelings to one another. The two are found sitting together, away from the others as they candidly discuss their relationship. Paras and Mahira accept that the friendship that began casually is turning into something serious now. The two confess their feelings for each other and Paras also kisses Mahira. Check out the promo:

Looks like cupid has done his work for Paras and Mahira. It seems a new romantic tale will soon be seen budding in the Bigg Boss House and we wonder if the two will officially accept their relationship or continue their hush-hush romance.

Meanwhile, another promo shows Vikas Gupta, Sidharth Shukla, and others lock up Shefali Bagga in the washroom as she disturbs their sleep at night, breaking bowls, pulling bedsheets and making noise in the bedroom area at night.

To know more, watch the full episode tonight.

