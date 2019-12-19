Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Arhaan fights with Vikas Gupta after his betrayal in task; Rashami says ‘It’s his choice’

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan will be betrayed by Vikas Gupta in captaincy task which leaves him angry. Vikas and Arhaan get into a fight and Rashami Desai will also get involved in it.

One of the most loved shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. With season 13 in full swing, the drama is all set to get more interesting. In the upcoming episode, will ask Vikas Gupta to help in the captaincy task. However, Vikas will betray Arhaan and this will leave the latter enraged. After the cat mouse task in the house yesterday, Arhaan Khan joined Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli, Vikas Gupta and others as captaincy contenders.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see a car task in which the housemates will have to choose one person who they want to see as the captain. Amidst this, Rashami will be seen telling Vikas to look out for Arhaan and help him too. However, Vikas is miffed with Arhaan for abusing him a day back. Due to this, Vikas will be seen betraying Arhaan in the task which will leave the latter angry. An angry Arhaan will go to Vikas for confrontation and the latter will reveal to him that he didn’t want to make Khan the captain.

Later, Arhaan goes to Rashami to talk about it. Rashami tells him that Vikas is her friend but at the end of the day, it’s his choice and he can pick anyone. This leaves Arhaan even more angry as Rashami chooses to remain neutral. In yesterday’s episode, Rashami and Arhaan also fought due to Shefali Bagga and the captaincy task. Later, Rashami tried to sort things out with Arhaan and he refused to talk to her. As the drama goes on, it will be interesting to see what happens in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13:

