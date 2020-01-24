Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Arti Singh has a breakdown after Asim Riaz calls her Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Fixed Deposit’

In today’s episode, we will see Asim Riaz calling Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla’s Fixed Deposit.

Today, as we speak, it has been roughly 112 days since the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been locked inside the house, and with just a few days to the finale of the show, the makers of the show are introducing interesting tasks. Now in the captaincy task, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz again engaged in a war of words after Sidharth addressed Asim as ‘Nala’. Post that, Asim lost his cool and the two had a war of words wherein Sidharth tagged him as ‘cry baby’. Now in today’s episode, we will see that Asim and Sidharth’s fight will continue and Asim will show his show to Sidharth and ask him to lick it.

Now, in another promo released by the channel, we will see Asim Riaz tagging Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Fixed Deposit’. In the said video, we can see Sidharth Shukla telling Shefali, Paras and Mahira that these people are calling Arti his fixed deposit and he isn’t liking it because fixed deposit is a dirty word and these people are dirty. Thereafter, Paras is seen telling Mahira that it is indeed a bad word. Later, we will see Arti Singh having a breakdown in the confession room wherein she will be seen telling Bigg Boss that she doesn’t like all this as she says, ‘Mujhe Yeh Saari baatein affect karti hai.’

Now this week, except, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, the entire house comprising of , Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are nominated for eliminations. It will be interesting to see as to who will get nominated this week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

