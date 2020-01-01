Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Arti turns mediator for Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz; Gill says ‘mujhe aisa ladka chahiye’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we can expect to see some cute banter between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Arti Singh will be seen trying to help both of them clear the air about their fight.

One of the popular reality shows on television is Bigg Boss 13. Among the contestants, if there is a duo that is winning hearts, it is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Both the contestants have been lovingly given the name ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans on social media. Their cute banter often leaves internet swooning. In the upcoming episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen indulging in cute conversations as Arti Singh will try to resolve their fight that took place in last night’s episode.

In a preview promo of Bigg Boss 13, we get to see Arti asking Sidharth and Shehnaaz what they like about each other. Sidharth can be seen saying ‘I like Shehnaaz as a friend.’ As soon as he says this, Shehnaaz tries to hilariously threaten him with a slipper and he asks her, ‘toh kya hai? Biwi.?” Post this, Arti asks Sidharth what he likes about her. Shukla says, “I like nothing, but everything.” After this, Shehnaaz reveals that she likes Sidharth a lot.

She tells Arti that she needs him and loves him too. Shehnaaz can be seen saying, “mujhe aisa ladka hi chahiye.” (I want a guy like this.) After this, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen hugging it out and patching up after their fight. Shukla and Gill’s cute banter has been one of the major USP’s of Bigg Boss 13. Even Vikas Gupta had revealed to Sidharth when he entered the show that they both are a huge thing outside and have dedicated fans of ‘SidNaaz.’ Their fans hate to see them fight. However, in last night's episode, Sidharth got furious over Shehnaaz’s antics again and they both got into a fight. Now, it seems all will be fine by tonight’s episode.

