Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz asks Sidharth Shukla to lick his shoe as the two engage in a verbal spat

In today’s episode, we will see Asim Riaz showing his show to Sidharth Shukla and asking him to lick it. WATCH

With just a few days to the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the show and the contestants locked inside the house are making sure to give out their dose of entertainment. From Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla’s fight, Shehnaaz Gill- Mahira Sharma’s cat fights to ’s kitchen saga, the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is faring well at the TRP charts. Now in yesterday’s captaincy task, we saw Shehnaaz Gill support Asim, Rashami and Visha instead of Sidharth Shukla’s team, which is why Sidharth Shukla is visibly angry at Asim.

Later, when Vishal Aditya Singh becomes the sanchalak of the task, he sides with Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz and wrongly makes Shehnaaz win a round. Post this, Sidharth Shukla gets agitated and starts calling Asim ‘nala’ and ‘fattu’. Thereafter, Asim loses his cool and the two engage in a verbal spat and Asim is seen shouting at Sidharth for calling him ‘nala’. As a result, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz enter the Elite Club Room and there are seen making fun of Sidharth and Shefali Jariwala. Now in today’s episode, we will see Asim Riaz remove his shoe, and pointing it towards Sidharth and asking him to lick it. In the promo, we see Asim Riaz addressing Sidharth as ‘gutter' and Sidharth replies to the same stating that clean water shouldn't go with 'gutter'. Later, Asim says that Sidharth was better with Asim and on hearing so, Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma break into laughter.

A few days back, when Asim and Sidharth had a fight, Bigg Boss asked the two of them to stay away from each other, and Sidharth was seen telling Bigg Boss that he wants to hit Asim and quit the show. However, Bigg Boss calmed him down.

Credits :Pinkvilla

