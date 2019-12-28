Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz to fight with Sidharth Shukla after Shehnaaz Gill asks him to do house duties

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting into a fight after Shehnaaz Gill asks the latter to do the household work. Asim and Sidharth will be seen locking horns again. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day and one of the major reasons of that is rivalry between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In Sid and Asim’s case, it is the story of friends turning foes and often, they have had ugly fights in the house. Even in last night’s episode, Sidharth and Asim got into a war of words. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will get to see both of them getting into a fight again and this time, the reason will become Shehnaaz and her house duties.

In a preview promo of tonight’s episode, we got see Vishal Aditya Singh asking Shehnaaz to assign Asim bathroom duties and if he refuses to do so, to give him a punishment. Shehnaaz, who is already annoyed with housemates for refusing duties, tells Asim to perform bathroom duties. In the promo, we get to see Asim going to Shehnaaz and telling her that she is asking him to do the duties due to Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth overhears this conversation and shouts on Asim.

Post this, both Sidharth and Asim get into a huge fight. Shukla is seen telling Asim that he doesn’t say things behind his back and always speaks on his face. Shehnaaz can be seen getting angry on Asim. She says that when she was talking to Asim about house duties, why did he bring Sidharth in the conversation. Gill also declares that Sidharth is her friend and she seems pretty angry about Asim provoking Shukla in the fight. It will be interesting to see how things turn out between Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

