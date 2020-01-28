Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz goes down on one knee to propose to Himanshi Khurana; Asks ‘Will You Marry Me?’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz’s connection Himanshi Khurana will enter the house to support him in the show. On seeing Himanshi, Asim couldn’t control his emotions and welcomed her in the house with a warm hug followed by a marriage proposal.

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness another family and friends week as close ones of Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, , Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be entering the house. Now, as per the latest promo, Asim’s close friend Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house again as his support. Asim had professed his love to Himanshi before she was evicted from the house. Himanshi too had been supporting him from outside the house and her previous relationship got over post her BB stint.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Asim and Himanshi’s reunion has left fans excited. A promo showcases Himanshi sitting in the confession room and Asim along with other housemates sitting in the living area. Seeing her in the confession room, Asim goes ‘mera dil bahar aa rha hai.’ As soon as Himanshi walks inside the house, Asim hugs and kisses her warmly. Later, Riaz and Khurana go out in the garden area where he asks her what she feels for him. Himanshi tells Asim that he will get everything in his life that he wanted and may be she is his ‘lady luck.’

Post this, Asim goes down on one knee too propose to Himanshi. Riaz says ‘I love you, Do you love?’ Later, Asim asks Himanshi, ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Now, it will interesting to see what Himanshi has to say about marrying Asim. However, she will be seen professing her feelings for Asim too. The reunion of Asim and Himanshi was an awaited event for his fans as after her eviction, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi had come in the house and told Asim that Himanshi is waiting for him and she didn’t get married to ‘Chow,’ her fiance. Later, Salman confirmed it on weekend ka vaar that Himanshi had broken up and blamed Asim’s behaviour for it. Asim was worried about his behavior affecting Himanshi’s relationship. But, now, seems Himanshi will be back in the house to clear all confusion.

