Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz laughs as Rashami Desai calls Sidharth his ‘bestie’ as Shukla returns
One of the popular shows on TV, Bigg Boss 13 is all set welcome Sidharth Shukla back in the game. Sidharth was in the hospital due to typhoid and was taken out of the house. In tonight’s episode, Sidharth will be returning in the main and it will evoke reactions from everyone including Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Asim and Sidharth were best friends in the initial few weeks in the house. However, their fights turned them against each other.
In a promo of the upcoming episode, we get to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion as the former returns to the main house. Post that, Sidharth goes to meet everyone in the house and Rashami looks disappointed. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that Asim missed him and sang for him too. We also get to see Asim and Sidharth talking about his absence from the house. Seeing Asim and Sidharth sitting together, Rashami seems upset. Later, Asim goes to sit with Rashami and Arhaan Khan.
(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion as he returns has fans rooting for #SidNaaz)
Rashami is seen saying, “How are you feeling? Bestie is back in the house.” Hearing this, Asim laughs off her bestie comment and says, “10 minutes,” indicating that the cordialness is only for a limited time. It will be interesting to see how things change inside the house after Sidharth’s return. Paras and Sidharth’s bond developed as they were together inside the secret room too for a few days. Now, with Sidharth’s return, equations are bound to change again in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Check it out:
Comments
Well done Asimov Riaz
Asim Rock
Sid and asim rock
I support asim and sid . Both are my favorite.
#FighterSid Shukla is the SHER
Asim Rock
Add new comment