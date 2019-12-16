Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz laughs as Rashami Desai calls Sidharth his ‘bestie’ as Shukla returns

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla will return to the house. Seeing this, Asim Riaz is seen looking happy. Rashami Desai asks Asim what he’s feeling on his bestie’s return. Here’s how Asim reacted.

One of the popular shows on TV, Bigg Boss 13 is all set welcome Sidharth Shukla back in the game. Sidharth was in the hospital due to typhoid and was taken out of the house. In tonight’s episode, Sidharth will be returning in the main and it will evoke reactions from everyone including Asim Riaz and . Asim and Sidharth were best friends in the initial few weeks in the house. However, their fights turned them against each other.

In a promo of the upcoming episode, we get to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion as the former returns to the main house. Post that, Sidharth goes to meet everyone in the house and Rashami looks disappointed. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that Asim missed him and sang for him too. We also get to see Asim and Sidharth talking about his absence from the house. Seeing Asim and Sidharth sitting together, Rashami seems upset. Later, Asim goes to sit with Rashami and .

Rashami is seen saying, “How are you feeling? Bestie is back in the house.” Hearing this, Asim laughs off her bestie comment and says, “10 minutes,” indicating that the cordialness is only for a limited time. It will be interesting to see how things change inside the house after Sidharth’s return. Paras and Sidharth’s bond developed as they were together inside the secret room too for a few days. Now, with Sidharth’s return, equations are bound to change again in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

