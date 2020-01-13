Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz says Shehnaaz ‘flipped’ between friends as Hina Khan set them against each other

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz will be pitted against each other by Hina Khan. Asim picks up Shehnaaz’s ‘flipping’ point and says she doesn't deserve to win the advantage.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day and on the weekend, we got to see Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz winning the BB comedy club challenge after they got the highest scores from audience. Now, the advantage of winning the comedy club task will be revealed today by . Hina will enter the Bigg Boss house again and will pit Shehnaaz and Asim against each other in a task where they both will have to tell her why they deserve to win the Elite club advantage.

In the promo shared by the makers, we get to see Hina enter the house for a task where Shehnaaz and Asim are asked to highlight their strengths to win the advantage of being immune from eviction for one entire week at any point of the season. Shehnaaz claims that she has entertained everyone with her cuteness and dramas. Asim says that he has built his image in the show. Asim says that Shehnaaz doesn’t deserve to win as she kept flipping between friends. Asim also says that he has never made friends for his advantage.

Now, with Hina deciding between Asim and Shehnaaz, it will be interesting to see who wins the task and the big advantage. In the past, Hina has claimed that Asim is her favourite contestant and it will be interesting to see if he wins the task to Sana. Over the weekend, we saw Shehnaaz getting 8.2 marks in the BB comedy club task while Asim got 7.6 marks in the comedy task. After the weekend ka vaar drama, things are about to get shaken up between friends in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

