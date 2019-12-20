Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz & Sidharth fight over latter’s ‘naukrani’ remark on Rashami; Vikas BACKS Shukla
Bigg Boss 13 is in full swing and Asim Riaz was just made the captain of the house after Shehnaaz Gill helped him win the task. Now, that Asim is the captain of the house, things can be expected to heat up among the housemates. In the upcoming episode, we can expect Sidharth Shukla and Asim to fight after the former passes a comment on Rashami Desai. Sidharth and Rashami have had a love-hate relationship in the house from day 1. Anything that Sidharth says irks Rashami and vice-versa.
In the upcoming episode, Asim will be seen announcing some rules of the house in his captaincy. One of them is no fights in the house and others that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will not stay together. When the luxury budget task will come, Sidharth will choose not to play due to this health. Asim will be seen asking him to play and he will tell Shukla that he seems fine. Rashami will be seen hopping into this conversation and asking Asim to make Sidharth wear a t-shirt and play.
(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati SLAM Rashami Desai for using derogatory language towards Sidharth Shukla in a fight)
Hearing this, Sidharth gets miffed and says ‘Yeh kyu Bol rahi hai beech mein’ Yeh Teri Naukrani hai kya.?’ Hearing this, Asim gets angry as Sidharth made a comment about a girl and he takes a stand on it. However, Vikas Gupta will jump into Sidharth’s defence and tell everyone that they are targeting Shukla like always. The fight between Sidharth and Asim will get out of hand and the two will be seen shouting at each other. Sidharth will be seen saying that he is playing alone in the house and doesn’t need anyone. It will be interesting to see how Asim and Sidharth’s fans react to seeing the two fight over a remark made on Rashami. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Check it out:
#VoilentShukla - Ye aapki Naukrani hai , kaun hai ye? #CaptainAsimRiaz- Tameez se baat kar, ladki se Jab bhi muh kholta hai tu Zero ban jata hai Few people are feeling proud of this gutter mouth and blaming Rashmi PS- Slow motion video h,achhe se sun lena sab #asimriaz #biggboss13 #bb13 #himanshikhurana #CaptainAsim @asimriaz77.official @colorstv
