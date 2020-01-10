Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz TROLLS Paras Chhabra; Says ‘Teri cheezein expensive hai aur soch choti’

In a promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Asim Riaz doing his comedy piece in which he hilariously trolls Paras Chhabra for his comments on his financial status. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. In an upcoming episode of the show, contestants will hilariously troll their enemies in the house. Among them, Asim Riaz will be there. Asim will be seen preparing his comedy piece on Paras Chhabra. Paras had initially trolled Asim and had made fun of his accent and profession. During a fight, Paras had even commented on his financial status. His comments on Asim didn’t go down well with Riaz and he used it to write his comedy punches.

In tonight’s episode, we will get to see Asim trolling Paras for his comments on his financial status. Asim tells Paras that he might own expensive things, but his thinking his very low. Asim says, ‘Cheezien teri expensive, soch hai teri choti.” Asim even takes revenge for the comment on his perfume that was made and says ‘Tere perfume se bi mehnga mera paseena hai.’ Post this, Asim starts dancing and audience is seen cheering him on and clapping for him.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s camaraderie leaves Gauahar Khan impressed; Calls it ‘super fun’)

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Paras have had fights where the latter has commented on his financial status and his profession of modeling. Often netizens have slammed Paras for his mean comments on Asim. However, this time, in a task, Asim took the liberty to use the comments as material for his punches. Now, it will be interesting to see how Paras makes a comeback in his comedy stand up. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More