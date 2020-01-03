Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Astrologer REVEALS future predictions to Sidharth Shukla; Warns Rashami of commitment

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, a renowned astrologer will reveal the future of the housemates. Sidharth Shukla gets to know reasons of his sufferings and Rashami Desai receives a warning about committing to relationship in current time.

Bigg Boss 13 is becoming increasingly interesting these days. With the housemates welcoming 2020 in style, Bigg Boss is all set to reveal future information about them via an astrologer’s entry in the house. As per the new promo of tonight’s episode, we will get to see Sidharth Shukla, , Madhurima Tuli and others in an interaction with Astrologer Prem Jyotish. The Astrologer will be seen foretelling the housemates about the future and warning them based on their past.

In the preview promo, we get to see Astrologer Prem Jyotish telling Sidharth that he has suffered in life a lot of times due to his emotions and trust in people. Later, focus shifts to Rashami Desai. Astrologer warns Rashami of not letting her personal relationships impact her professional life. Prem Jyotish is seen warning Rashami not to give any commitments to her relationships at this time as there will be consequences of it. Later, Madhurima is seen talking to the astrologer.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla upset with Shehnaaz Gill as she gets influenced by others; Asks her to stay away)

He tells Madhu that she has commitment issues and she herself doesn’t want to settle down. Madu replies to Jyotish, “My career did not take off due to my own mistakes.”Arti Singh is told that she will be getting married soon as her stars have aligned and she might be taking the plunge this year. Hearing this, housemates are seen cheering for Arti. Now, it will be interesting to see how things change after Prem Jyotish’s visit to the house. Also, will Rashami change her decision of being with based on the Astrologer’s suggestion. We will get to witness all the drama in tonight’s episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 below:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/nRuUPJGZGo — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 2, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More