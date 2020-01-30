Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Devoleena gets furious after Vikas Gupta cheats during a task; Calls him ‘cheater’

In today’s episode, Devoleena will lash out at Vikas Gupta for cheating during the captaincy task

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 introduced an interesting way of choosing the captain for the last time on the show as they had family members and friends of the gharwale enter the house. While Kashmera Shah entered the house as Arti Singh’s connection, Himanshi Khurana entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection and Vikas Gupta and Devoleena entered the house as Sidharth Shukla and ’s connection, respectively

Now, in order to chose a captain, Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein Vikas Gupta tries to unfairly win the game and due to which, Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls him a cheater. Well, it comes as a surprise because earlier, when Devoleena had left the show due to ill health, Vikas had come to the show as Devoleena’s proxy and to see Devoleena call him a liar is indeed shocking. As part of the task, the contestant and their connection must collect the maximum amount of currency notes, which will be showered from above. After collecting the notes, te contestants must put it in a locker given to them. In the said promo, we see Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz, declare that he has collected the maximum notes. Now, knowing Vikas, the mastermind, he says that he doesn't believe and therefore, he wants to count and when Shehbaaz hands over the notes to Vikas, Vikas snatches them and keeps in the locker.

Post Vikas’s actions, Devoleena and other housemates are shocked to see Vikas's unfair means and since Devoleena plays the game fair and square, she calls him a cheater. Later, Devoleena asks Bigg Boss to look into the matter. Also, since Vikas is Sidharth’s connection, Sidharth Shukla tells Bigg Boss that he shall quit the task if Vikas cheated in the task. Well, it will be interesting to see as to what will happen post Sidharth and Devoleena ask Bigg Boss to intervene. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

Read More