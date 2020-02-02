Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Did Rashami Desai call off her relationship with Arhaan Khan? Find Out

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rashami Desai reveals that she did NOT know about Arhaan Khan's marriage. Here's what happened.

In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with , and 's relationship and personal life are again going to get discussed on national television. And all this will happen as Salman will reveal a clip to the housemates where Asim Riaz's connection Himanshi Khurana is seen revealing Arhaan's message to the other housemates. Himanshi talking about an outside matter in the house will not go down well with Salman as he bashes her and later Rashami will also lose her cool.

In the promo video, we can see that after Salman Khan shows the clip where Himanshi is seen talking about Arhaan Khan' disappointment towards Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's friendship, the actress goes on to make a big revelation. Rashami tells Salman, 'Sir I did not know about Arhaan's wedding and not even about his child.' To which Salman hits back saying, 'You were aware about both, Arhaan's marriage and child'.' However, Rashami does not buy it and staunchly denies saying, 'No I did not know.' Salman tells her that Arhaan has revealed all these things to Himanshi Khurana.

Upon hearing this, Rashami gets extremely furious and loses her calm. She shouts on top of her voice saying, 'Go and tell him, why does he need to create a ruckus out of everything when I'm still a part of the show? ' She further adds, 'Himanshi when you go out, tell him clearly that I don't wish to get involved in his matter anymore.' Well, we wonder if Rashami is hinting towards a break up with Arhaan Khan? While Salman Khan stood there watching Rashami's outburst, everyone else was seen shocked. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also agreed to Rashami's claims of not being aware about Arhaan's personal life.

Well, we don't know in Rashami has called off her relationship with Arhaan Khan, but it would be interesting to see how the latter reacts to all this new drama now. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Rashami to part ways with Arhaan? What turn will their story take now? Let us know in the comment section below.

