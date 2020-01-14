Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Exes Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala pretend to get cosy in the bathroom to irk Shehnaaz

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, exes Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala will pretend to be in love and get locked in the bathroom to tease Shehnaaz Gill. Check it out.

One of the popular shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. In the last episode, we saw Shehnaaz Gill confessing her love to Sidharth Shukla and saying ‘I Love You’ to him. Sidharth too has been handling her banters from the past few weeks and has been constantly by her side. However, Shehnaaz herself has claimed that she is possessive when it comes to Shukla and seems like his ex Shefali Jariwala decides to poke fun at Gill over this.

In a promo released by the makers, we can see Sidharth and Shehnaaz sitting in the garden area when Shefali comes to them and refuses to listen to Gill talking about her feelings for Shukla. Hearing this, Shehnaaz asks Jariwala, if she is still in love with Sidharth. Sidharth plays along with Shefali’s joke to poke fun at Shehnaaz and says that they have been in love from many years. When Shehnaaz starts getting involved, Sidharth tells Shefali that they don’t need to meet late at night in the washroom as they are openly revealing they love each other.

Shehnaaz asks them to go into the washroom if they are brave enough. Sidharth holds Shefali’s hand and goes into the washroom. Shukla and Jariwala pretend to get cosy while Shehnaaz puts her ears to the door to listen to what is happening inside. Gill shouts from outside and says, ‘Sidharth merko pata hai tune kiss kari. Tera Zyada ho raha hai. Ab Bahar aaja.” Both Shefali and Sidharth just try to poke some fun at Shehnaaz who often is seen getting insecure if Shukla talks to other girls in the house. It will be interesting to see what happens when Sidharth and Shefali come out from the washroom and how Shehnaaz reacts.

Check out the promo:

