Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Himanshi calls Asim Riaz’s proposal ‘filmy’; Tells Rashami she wants clarity on things

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana will be seen confiding in Rashami Desai and telling her that she wants clarity on certain things about Asim Riaz. Rashami tells Himanshi that Asim loves her too much and she doesn’t love him back in the same way.

Bigg Boss 13 is going through some interesting twists with the entry of old contestants in the house. A day back, Asim Riaz proposed to Himanshi Khurana who came inside the house as his connection. Asim got down on one knee and proposed to Himanshi. He told her that he loves her and that he wants to spend his life with her. Himanshi too told him that she loves him but didn’t completely confess her feelings to Asim like he did.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see Himanshi confiding about Asim and his proposal. Rashami is seen telling Himanshi that Asim loves her too much but also informs her that her feelings aren’t as strong as Riaz’s. Himanshi goes on to tell Rashami that there are things she has gotten to know about Asim that she wants clarity on. Himanshi even calls Asim’s proposal ‘filmy’ and tells Rashami that she needs to think.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena tells Rashami Desai that Sidharth Shukla remained constant & didn’t change on the show)

Later, Himanshi makes a shocking revelation that Asim’s close ones have asked her not to confess any feelings for him inside the show. Now, it remains to be seen how Rashami reacts to this confession by Himanshi and whether she goes and tells Asim about it.. Also, it will be interesting to see if Himanshi and Asim’s relationship and love stands the test of time. A day back, they also got into an argument over Vikas Gupta’s comments about meeting Himanshi outside the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More