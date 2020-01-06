Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Madhurima hits Vishal Aditya with a chappal; BB asks one of them to leave the show

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli will hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a chappal.

Ever since Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli, has entered the Bigg Boss house, the two are always seen fighting with each other. Although on certain occasions, viewers were shown Vishal and Madhurima’s cute banter and PDA, but that only lasts for a short while because they always find a reason to fight with each other. Now in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, viewers will be shown that Madhurima Tuli will hit Vishal with a chappal. It so happens that the two are sitting in the garden area, and when Vishal says that he will not even spit at Madhurima, the latter loses her cool and hits Vishal with a chappal.

Soon after, we are shown that Vishal and Madhurima are sitting inside the confession room, and Vishal tells Bigg Boss that either he'd stay in the house or Madhurima. Later, all the gharwale are seen sitting in the living area and Bigg Boss as to who between Vishal and Madhurima would leave the house. Later, in the said video, Vishal gets up in rage and goes to the garden area while we can hear Shehnaaz asking Vishal to not go out of the house.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

Also, in today’s episode, we will see Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla get into a fight as Shehnaaz will slap Sidharth Shukla after he calls her jealous. Well, it will be interesting to see as to who amongst Vishal and Madhurima will leave the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

