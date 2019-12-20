Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Mahira WARNS Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras Chhabra as she declares her feelings for him

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill will fight over Paras Chhabra. Mahira will be seen telling Shehnaaz to keep distance from him as she has feelings for Paras. Check it out.

One of the most loved shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. It is getting interesting day by day as the love triangle between Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra is going on. Even though Mahira and Shehnaaz have been friends from quite some time, they often have fought over Paras. A day back, Shehnaaz declared that she loves Paras and fought with him and Mahira for attention. Now, in the upcoming episode, Mahira will be seen openly declaring her love for Paras.

In a promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Mahira shouting on Shehnaaz and accusing her that she has always had problems with her closeness to Paras. Sharma openly declares her liking for Paras and warns Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras. Mahira says, ‘Pasand Hai Mujhe, Door Reh Usse.” Shehnaaz tells Mahira that if she has issues with her liking for Paras then it is her own problem. Shehnaaz fights back and tells her that she isn’t jealous of her. Mahira kisses Paras to make her angry and while they both are shouting on each other, Paras kisses Mahira.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz & Sidharth fight over latter’s ‘naukrani’ remark on Rashami; Vikas BACKS Shukla)

Now, it remains to be seen if this fight between Mahira and Shehnaaz affects their friendship and their bond with Paras. Also, it will be interesting to see how Sidharth Shukla reacts to Mahira and Shehnaaz’ fight over Paras as in the last episode, he was also angry with Gill for hurting him. Things and equations between housemates are getting strained and we will also get to see Asim Riaz announcing rules of the house under his captaincy. He mentions Paras and Mahira will stay away from each other. It will be interesting to see how they react to it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Twitter

Read More