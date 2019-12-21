Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Mallika Sherawat turns up the heat while dancing with Asim; Sits on Sidharth Shukla’s lap

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mallika Sherawat will be seen entering the house to spend some time with the housemates. The Murder actress will be seen dancing with Asim Riaz and perching on Sidharth Shukla’s lap.

Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by viewers for the drama and fights. However, since the weekend is here, one can expect to give housemates a piece of his mind. Amidst this, Bollywood actress, Mallika Sherawat will be seen entering the house to spend some time with the housemates. This past week has been full of fights with the ugliest one taking place between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and . Now, with Mallika’s entry in the house, we can expect some respite from the same.

In the promo of the show, we get to see Mallika enter the house from the bedroom area. The curtains can be seen going up and she is seen dancing in front of the housemates. As soon as they see her, everyone starts shouting. Mallika goes to the housemates and asks for a place to sit. Sidharth offers her his lap and Mallika perches herself on it. She then goes onto ask Sidharth about his liking in the house. Sidharth tells her that his heart is beating for her only.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan after Sidharth, Rashami’s spat: Get another host, I’m NOT ready for this S**T)

Later, Sidharth and Mallika are seen dancing together and housemates enjoy it. Shehnaaz is also happy to see this. Later, Mallika and Asim perform an intimate dance that turns up the heat in the house. Now, it will be interesting to see what task Mallika plays with the housemates. After yesterday’s big argument between Sidharth, Rashami and Arhaan, this much needed respite comes as a relief for the housemates. However, Salman’s reaction to Rashami and Sidharth’s fights is something that will be seen tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

