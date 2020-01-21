Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras and Mahira target Rashami; Vishal wants Arti to cut her hair to win Elite Club task

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will be seen competing against each other in the Elite Club task judged by Hina Khan. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will attack Rashami while Vishal targets Arti. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most loved shows on TV. With a new drama each day among the housemates, things are getting interesting. In the upcoming episode, we will see and Arti Singh competing to win the Elite Club task which will be judged by . In the same, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be seen making Rashami their target and Vishal Aditya Singh will attack Arti Singh with his weird task to make it difficult for her to win the Elite Club membership.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, we get to see Hina Khan taking suggestions from housemates on what tasks Rashami and Arti will need to do to become members of the BB elite club. In the promo, we get to see Paras asking Rashami to shave off her eyebrows with a trimmer. Hearing this, Hina asks him if he is sure, Paras says yes and Rashami looks shocked. Next, Vishal is seen asking Arti to cut her hair shorter for the task. Hina asks Arti if she is ready to do it, Arti can be seen agreeing to it.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Kashmera Shah: Arti Singh treats Sidharth Shukla as she treats Krushna Abhishek)

Mahira also goes ahead to target Rashami and asks her to apply henna on her face. Rashami and Mahira have had issues with each other all through the weekend and on Weekend ka Vaar with Salman, Sharma lashed out after Desai kept poking her about Paras taking stand always. Now, with the promo coming out, housemates can be seen asking Arti and Rashami to do extreme things to become members of the elite club. It will be interesting to see if these tasks given by Paras, Mahira and Vishal are actually performed by Arti and Rashami. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More