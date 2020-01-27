Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras Chhabra SLAMS Asim Riaz & Vishal for their nomination plan: Dono ko phaad ke jaoonga

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh get slammed by Paras Chhabra after they plot against him and Mahira Sharma in nominations & BB shows their clip to housemates. Check it out.

After Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with , Shefali Jariwala was evicted and her team of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma was saddened. Post that, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and sat to plan next week’s nominations which is against BB house rules. However, this costs Vishal and Asim as Bigg Boss will intervene in tonight’s episode and bust their secret planning after showing a clip of them discussing nominating Mahira Sharma and Paras.

In a preview promo, we get to see Paras and Mahira’s reaction to Asim and Vishal’s planning of nominations. Paras lashed out at Asim first and calls him egoistic. Paras even goes onto threaten Asim and Vishal that he will win the show. Paras says, “main tum dono ki phaad ke jaoonga.” Hearing all of this, Asim too fights back and tells Paras that why is he worried if he is so confident that he will win the show and defeat them.

Mahira, on the other hand, says “I’m shocked about this.” She too joins Paras in slamming Asim and Vishal. Now, after Bigg Boss has shown the nominations discussing clip to everyone, it will be interesting to see if Asim, Rashami and Vishal stop planning and plotting it. From the first day in the season, Asim and Paras have never seen eye to eye. They have often clashed in fights where Asim has said things to Paras and Chhabra too has given it back to him. Their rivalry has been on since day 1 in Bigg Boss house. Now, it will be interesting to see what happens when they lash out openly again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

