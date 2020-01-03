Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras Chhabra will witness changes in his relationship in 2020 REVEALS an astrologer

In today’s episode, an astrologer will predict that in the coming year, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra will witness a lot of changes in his relationship

Bigg Boss 13 is a month and a half away from its finale since the show got an extension by five weeks, and as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, , Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Asim and others are locked inside the house. Now in the past few episodes, we saw that Shehnaaz Gill becomes the captain of the house, and under her captaincy, everyone refuses to do their duties so much so that had to enter the house to clean the house.

Now while Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga and Mahira Sharma get nominated for eliminations this week, in the latest promo released by the channel, we can see that an astrologer enters the house to predict the contestants future and in the said promo, we can see that Prem astrologer telling Paras Chhabra that, “Relationship mein change aane wala hai aapke buhut bada.” Well, we are sure that this prediction is right because although Paras is reported to be dating Akanksha Puri, post coming in the show, he started dating Mahira Sharma, for the two have expressed their love for each other on the show.

During a recent interview, when Akanksha was asked about Paras and Mahira’s closeness, she had said that she doesn’t know if Paras is doing all this for the show or he is something actually cooking between them.

Credits :Instagram

Read More