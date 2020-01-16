Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras REACTS to Shehnaaz’s father accusing him of making her, Mahira jealous of each other

In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Shehnaaz Gill’s father meeting his daughter in the house. Later, he accused Paras Chhabra of bringing jealous factor between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz. Here’s how Paras reacted to it. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness the emotional two days in the house as the loved ones of the contestants will be coming inside the house to meet them. Among them, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh will be seen meeting his daughter after 4 months and it surely will leave you teary-eyed. However, in a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Santokh Singh lashing out at Paras Chhabra too for sowing the seeds of jealousy between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz.

In the promo, we saw Shehnaaz’s father telling Paras that earlier he used to tell his daughter that Mahira is jealous of her. Later, he started telling Mahira that Shehnaaz is jealous of her. This way he caused confusion between the two girls who had become good friends. After his game is exposed and Shehnaaz’s father leaves the house, we get to see, Paras sitting with Mahira and feeling miffed with Santokh Singh’s accusations on him about bringing jealousy factor between two girls.

Paras reacts to it in front of Mahira and says, “Iske pyo pe itna gussa aa rha hai na.” (I’m so angry at Shehnaaz’s father.) Now, we will have to wait to see what else Paras will say to Mahira about Shehnaaz’s father and how will Sharma react post knowing that it was Chhabra who created a rift between her and Shehnaaz. Also, will Shehnaaz heed her father’s advice and not continue her friendship with Sidharth Shukla. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

