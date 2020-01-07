Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become rude; Shukla says ‘aaj nahi toh kal tutegi’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra will be seen turning against Shehnaaz Gill after she refuses to save Mahira Sharma. Paras will tell Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become rude over time.

As the days are passing by, Bigg Boss 13 is turning interesting. After last night’s twist by Bigg Boss where Madhurima Tuli has been nominated for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh for the next 2 weeks, things have changed drastically. In the upcoming episode (January 7, 2020) we can expect more drama between Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. In last night’s episode, Shehnaaz lot control over herself after Sidharth teased and called her jealous of Mahira Sharma.

In tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz will turn the game changer in nominations as she will be seen refusing to save Mahira. Shehnaaz will be seen lashing out on housemates for trying to convince her to save Mahira. Paras and Mahira will be seen getting angry over Shehnaaz’s changed behaviour. In the preview promo, we get to see Sidharth and Paras sitting together and discussing nominations. Paras is seen telling Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become very rude now with everyone and is behaving weirdly.

Sidharth brushes off her topic and says it is expected of her. Later, Sidharth tells Paras, ‘aaj nahi toh kal, tutegi team.’ (Today or tomorrow, Shehnaaz & team will break) Now, it will be interesting to see how the equation between Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Paras changes post this. Already Shehnaaz’s friendship with Sidharth has gotten strained due to constant fights and possessiveness. In last night’s episode, Shehnaaz broke down very badly after Sidharth teased her by taking Mahira’s name. Arti Singh and Asim Riaz tried to calm her down. Shehnaaz has been called ‘flipper’ from day 1 by the housemates. Now, it seems she is changing sides again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more drama from inside the house.

