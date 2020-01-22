Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma’s fight gets ugly; Former calls her ‘Immature, stupid kid’

In Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma have become enemies in the house. In tonight’s episode, Rashami will be seen fighting with Mahira and will call her ‘zabaradasti ka fanda.’ Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows and some of the most controversial content comes of the contestants on it. While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz’s fights are always in the news, this time, and Mahira Sharma’s verbal spat will be seen taking over the headlines. In the upcoming episode, Mahira and Rashami will once again lock horns with each other over house duties and their fight will turn ugly in front of the other housemates.

In a preview promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Mahira shouting and telling housemates that dinner shouldn’t be made by Rashami. On hearing this, Rashami says that she will make dinner and keep. Rashami adds that Mahira has the option of not eating it but she will do her duty. Post this, Mahira and Rashami face off in a ugly verbal spat where the latter calls the former, ‘immature and stupid kid in the house.’ On hearing this, Mahira also loses her calm.

Later, Paras Chhabra takes Mahira in the kitchen and Rashami is seen sitting in the living area. Mahira again taunts Rashami over something and Rashami lashes out on her. Desai calls Mahira ‘zabaradasti ka fanda’ and says ‘gale padti hai.’ Over the past week, Mahira and Rashami have been having constant fights and once again, they will be seen engaging in a verbal spat. Rashami has been telling Mahira to take her own stand and not depend on Paras Chhabra for everything. This has often led to fights between the two in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

