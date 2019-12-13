Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai calls Vishal ‘bewakoof’ for his comments on her video with Sidharth Shukla

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be considered by housemates for jail. During the discussion, Rashami Desai will get into a fight with Vishal over his comments on her video with Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has managed to garner attention of the viewers and in the last episode, Paras Chhabra made his way back to the main house. Post that, Paras revealed everyone’s secrets and left tensions soaring the house. Now, in the upcoming episode, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli might become everyone’s target for BB Jail. Amidst the discussing, and Vishal will be seen getting into a war of words over his comments about Sidharth Shukla and Rashami’s video.

In the preview promo of Bigg Boss 13 episode, we get to see Mahira Sharma nominating Vishal for jail’s punishment. Later, also names Vishal for his cheap comments about Sidharth and Rashami’s video. Rashami supports Arhaan and fights with Vishal over the matter. Vishal tries to defend his side. However, Rashami and Vishal get into a heated argument where the former shouts on the latter and calls him ‘bewakoof’ and mad. Vishal is also seen losing his temper on Rashami.

Also, many others like Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen nominating Vishal and Madhurima for punishment of the week. Vishal gets shocked when Mahira nominates Vishal for the same and accused him of using her as a friend in the house. It will be interesting to see how dynamics change in the house now. Also, it remains to be seen if Vishal and Madhurima get maximum votes for jail task. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 below:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai DEFENDS Arhaan Khan after Paras accuses him of backbiting about her being broke

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag apologises to Hindustani Bhau as she destroys his family letter

Credits :Instagram

Read More