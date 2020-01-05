Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai cries and swears to eat only fruits; SLAMS Mahira Sharma before Salman Khan

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai will be seen shedding tears as she swears to only eat fruits from now on inside the house. Here's what happened.

If you've watched last night's episode, you will know how, Paras Chhabra targeted , Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga and called them 'faltu log'. And all this happened over food as Paras advised Mahira Sharma not to cook food for such 'faltu log' like them, who are ungrateful towards her efforts. Well, if you thought this drama ended there, then you're wrong. As in the upcoming episode, this topic is going to be the point of discussion as Rashami will be seen crying uncontrollably for the remarks made by Paras.

She will be seen extremely disappointed and hurt of Paras not asking to cook for them, and ask how can someone be so ill-mannered to bring food in between. Rashami will also be upset as he brought out this topic in front of Kajol and Ajay and addressed them (the five housemates) as 'faltu log'. Rashami is disheartened and cries in the corner, when Arti Singh approaches her and asks what happened. This is when, she uttered out how bad she has felt today in the house. She also goes on to say that, 'I don't want their food, I will only eat fruits from today, no matter what.'

Later, will see a sad Rashami and ask him about the problem. She then vents out her emotions and anger in front of Salman Khan and grumbles about Mahira Sharma. She says that Mahira is cooking the food now, but she always keeps making a fuss about it and making everyone realise about the big duty she is doing. She also adds that Mahira feels everyone is targeting her and is hurt that she called her "kaamchor". Thus, Rashami decides to quit food and only survive on fruits from today for as long as she is in the house.

Well, this not the first time that Rashami and Mahira have fought over food. In some of the recent episodes, the two beauties were seen getting into an ugly spat with each other over food. Will Salman Khan be able to sort things out between Rashami and Mahira? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

