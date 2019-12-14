Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan calls Arhaan Khan stupid; Reprimands Hindustani Bhau for sleeping

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar, Rashami Desai’s brother, Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani will be invited as guests to show housemates the mirror. Rashami’s brother and Kamya expose Arhaan, while Salman Khan reprimands him for talking ill about Rashami.

Bigg Boss 13 is in full swing and another week has come to an end. Now, as the weekend is here, fans are eager to see reprimanding the housemates. Speaking of this, on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode, ’s brother, Kamya Punjabi and Hiten Tejwani will come inside the house as guests to show the housemates a mirror of what their personality is being seen on national television. While last week, Salman had confronted Rashami about ’s truth, this week the latter commented on his girlfriend's financial condition.

In a promo released by the makers, we get to see Kamya showing the mirror to Rashami and telling her that ‘galti ek baar hoti hai, baar baar nahi’ while talking about Arhaan. Later, Rashami’s brother shows her the mirror and tells her, ‘Arhaan said on national television that Rashami was on the road. My sister can never be on road.” Post this, Salman bashes Arhaan in Rashami Desai's matter.

Later, Salman is also shown speaking to Arhaan. Salman tells Arhaan that once he had cleared the matter, he should not have said those things about Rashami. Salman says that by talking about Rashami Arhaan looked ‘stupid.’ From the promo of weekend ka vaar, it appeared that Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai’s matter will be discussed once again. Also, Salman is shown taking class of Hindustani Bhau for sleeping. As Salman goes to housemates through Tv, he asks them for whom the alarm is sounded again and again. Paras Chhabra takes Hindustani Bhau's name and that leaves him angry. Salman tells Bhau that he is serious about scolding him for sleeping all day in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss 13 here:

Credits :Instagram

