Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai, Vishal, Asim Riaz fight with Mahira & tell her she is ‘zero’ without Paras

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma will become a target for Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Asim Riaz. They will be seen nominating her and telling her that she has no identity without Paras.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be interesting and each day comes with a new fight and twist. Now, in the upcoming episode, the drama will shift to Mahira Sharma as she becomes the target for , Vishal Aditya Singh, and Asim Riaz. In a preview promo, we get to see Rashami accusing Mahira of cooking food at odd hours. Hearing this, Mahira is seen asking her when has she ever skipped serving everyone lunch and breakfast. Post this, Asim also gets involved in Rashami and Mahira’s war of words.

Later, we get to see Vishal refusing to clean everyone’s dishes. Mahira is seen telling Paras that she is the one who always has cooked the maximum amount of food for everyone in the house. Next up, we see the nominations taking place where Vishal nominates Mahira and tells her that without Paras she is ‘zero’ in the show. Later, Rashami also tells Mahira that she keeps running away from duties and she has no individuality in the show. Mahira retorts and fights with her on this.

Mahira tells Vishal and Madhurima Tuli that if she is zero without Paras, they both are ‘zero’ together. She even goes onto say that Asim, Rashami and Vishal’s opinion doesn’t affect her and it means nothing to her. It will be interesting to see how things turn out in the upcoming nominations. A day back, Asim and Rashami were planning their strategy as Arhaan was evicted. They wanted to get Arti Singh on their side. Now, with Asim, Rashami and Vishal teaming up against Mahira, it remains to be seen how the latter reacts.

