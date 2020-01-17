Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai's niece and nephew ensure she befriends Sidharth Shukla again with a hug

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai's niece and nephew are seen entering the house. Not only that, they also ensure that Rashami ends her rivalry with Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 is just one month away from its grand finale and with every passing day, the audiences are getting more and more excited and eager for the same. The hosted show has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest since the beginning and continues to do so even now. The ongoing task inside the BB house has currently become the talk of the town as the family members of the housemates have entered the house as a part of the same.

As of now, Arti, Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members have already entered the BB house. The latest promo of the next episode will now definitely excite the ardent followers as ’s niece Bhavya and nephew Swastik will enter the house. Not only that, the two of them will ask her to end her fight with Sidharth Shukla and ask them to become friends again. The next thing that we get to see is Sidharth and Rashami shaking hands with each other.

Check out the promo below:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to have special visitors during the family week; DEETS INSIDE)

In fact, Sidharth is seen consoling an emotional Rashami who is seen breaking down into tears in yet another scene. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla’s mother will also enter the house post which the actor will get emotional. The best part is when he will introduce her to Rashami and hilariously say that the latter works on his patience. Rashami also gives a befitting reply to this by saying that both of them equally take care of each other. It seems like Rashami and Sidharth’s rivalry is finally going to end during the family week. What are your opinions about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

Read More