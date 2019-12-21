Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan after Sidharth, Rashami’s spat: Get another host, I’m NOT ready for this S**T

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan witnesses Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s ugly fight. Post that, Salman lashes out and declares that the makers should get another host as he is not cut out for all drama.

Bigg Boss 13 is currently witnessing a lot of dramas. As the weekend is here, will be seen in full mood to taking masterclass of all the housemates for all the drama that took place in the house. After an ugly fight yesterday between Sidharth Shukla, , and Asim Riaz, once again today, drama will ensure between them. Sidharth and Rashami will be seen throwing tea on each other during the Weekend ka Vaar episode and Salman will witness this with his eyes.

In the promo released by the makers, Salman can be seen watching Rashami throw tea on Sidharth after which the latter also does the same to her. Arhaan can be seen defending Rashami and Sidharth tears off his shirt. The drama happens in front of Salman and he can be seen lashing out on Sidharth and Rashami. Salman says Sidharth is mad and asks him what he means by ‘Aisi Ladki’ remark. Sidharth tries to defend himself but Salman gets angry. Rashami speaks up but Salman lashes out on her too and tries to explain what happened.

In the end, Salman is seen telling the makers, “You should get another host for that. I am not ready for this S**t.” It seems Sidharth and Rashami;’s ugly fight has crossed Salman’s threshold of drama. It will be seen in tonight’s episode how things get out of hand again between Sidharth, Rashami and Arhaan. A while back, Salman had hinted that he will continue to host the extended five weeks of the show too. However, with this promo, he seems to be telling the makers to get another host. We will have to wait to see the whole episode tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

