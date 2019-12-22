Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan and Mallika Sherawat's flirty banter will leave you in splits; Watch Video

After turning up the heat with Bigg Boss 13 housemates, Mallika Sherawat is all set to swoon Salman Khan, as she gets all flirty with him. But, if you think Dabangg Khan is less when it comes to flirting, you have to check this.

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing all the limelight with its fights, laughter, drama and love. Now, that the weekend has finally arrived, we're expecting host to give the housemates a earful for their ugly war during the past week. But, amidst all this, we will see Mallika Sherawat, who recently spent some time with the housemates, now set the BB stage on fire with Salman Khan. Yes, Mallika will meet Salman and you can surely expect some (or should be say lots!) of masti and flirting.

The latest promo released by the makers, gives us a sneak peak into he flirty banter shared between Salman Khan and Mallika Sherawat. Yes, while Mallika is known for her flirtatious nature, Salman Khan will also step in and reveal his flirty side to the beauty and the audience. In the video, we see that Mallika entering in all happy mood and makes Salman groove to her playful number 'Jalebi Bai'. Soon after on the diva's demand, Salman bombards her with lovely praises, calling her beautiful, intelligent, hot, gorgeous and the list goes on and on. Mallika is swoon by all the praises and she decides to play the same game of 'Yes of No' with Salman Khan. Here, she will give Salman some situations to which he has to react and whether he has done the thing in question or not.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai EXPOSES Sidharth Shukla; Calls him a 'drug addict and loser'

While an enthusiastic Mallika pumps up to pose the first question, Salman Khan gest all flirty and says "You're so hot that the temperatures have gone top-notch level higher. Mallika is all smiles and she goes a little more closer to Salman, to which he blushes and goes all red. Then Mallika asks Salman to look into her eyes and utter three loving words that comes to his mind on seeing her. Here, Bhaijaan takes a turn and shows a funny side asking her, "Please leave my hand!".

But their flirty banter doesn't stop here, later Salman is seen feeding Mallika his favorite 'Nankathai' with his own hands. Yes, these are those that you see him munching throughout the WKV episodes. To this sweet gesture, Mallika also feeds Salman back and the two can't stop blushing.

Well, we're totally waiting to see Salman's romantic side with Mallika. What are your thoughts on Salman and Mallika's flirty romantic banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More