Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan to REVEAL Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Punjabi's message for the housemates

Today, Salman Khan will unveil special messages from former contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Punjabi's to the housemates, as he continues to take BB 13 housemates class. Watch the video here.

Weekend is over, but 's Vaar has not yet. Yes, after a fight-filled and aggressive Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be back today. Well, it is Monday, but looks like Salman hasn't vented out all his anger on Bigg Boss 13 housemates and is back to school them today also. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, we see Salman Khan playing the 'Spray Foam' game with the inmates. Here, the gharwale will be given some messages, and they will have to guess who the comment was for. And these messages are given by none other than the ex contestants of the show. Yes, the housemates will receive some special and eye-opening opinions from the previous seasons players.

In the latest promo video, we see that Salman Khan unveils some nasty comments from two prominent ex players of Bigg Boss Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Punjabi. To put it simply, these opinions by the actors are those that they have tweeted out in the open. Interestingly, both the comments were in support of Sidharth Shukla. While Kamya's comment read, "women card play karne ke alawa inn ladkiyon ko aata hi kya hai." To which Paras took Rashami's name and sprayed foam on her face.

Next was Vindu's comment which read, 'Tu ek Khela hai aur akela hai jo sirf Jhund me chalta hai'. To which Sidharth targeted Asim and sprayed his face with foam. Well, the housemates were left shocked upon hearing these comments and it was quite evident from their expressions. Well, looks like many got a reality check of their game.

Check out latest Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

Later, we also see that Salman plays the famous 'Galatfehmi ke Gubaare' with the housemates. Well, who do you think these messages are for? Do you think it will affect the game further? Also, how do you think Salman will school them today? Let us know in the comment section below.

