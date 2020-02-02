Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan REVEALS about Asim Riaz's girlfriend to Himanshi Khurana; Says 'I'll kick you'

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Asim Riaz for proposing Himanshi Khurana when he has a love affair outside the house. Here's what happened.

After a week filled with masti, drama and fights, it is finally time for meeting on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Remember how and Paras Chhabra's personal life got discussed in some pervious WKV's, well this time again another contestant's private life is going to be a topic of discussion. And it is none other than Kashmiri model Asim Riaz, who is flying high on Himanshi Khurana's love. However, today Salman Khan is going to make some big revelations from his love life outside the house and it will leave everyone utterly shocked.

In the promo video shared by the makers, Salman Khan is seen sharing his views about Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's bond. Talking to Asim, Salman said, 'I can't understand this at all. The girl is not interested in you, still you're keeping on trying to convince her.' Slamming his behaviour Salman said, 'You (Asim) look like a bloody fool dude.' Asim seems upset on hearing all this, but he replies, 'But I have feelings for her. I have fallen for her, I don't know what to do. Should I convince her?' (he laughs).

This does not go down well with Salman Khan, who shouts, 'You're damn irritating.' This wasn't it. Salman later goes on to reveal some shocking details from Asim's life. Salman asks him, 'So Asim you haven't broken up right?' To which Asim replies, 'Sir once I'm out of the show, I will fix everything.' However, Salman doesn't buy Asim's excuse and says in anger, 'But if I get to know that you have not broken up with her, Asim I will come and kick you.'

It would be interesting to see how things take a turn in #AsiManshi's life. Will Himanshi also confess her feelings for Asim? How will she react after knowing about Asim's relationship? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

