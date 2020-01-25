Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan REVEALS Vishal is safe post Rashami calls him weak; Tells her to worry instead

On Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will be seen revealing that Vishal Aditya Singh is safe and has got more votes than Rashami Desai after she calls him weak. Salman tells Vishal that his own friends are thinking of him as weak.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television and every Saturday, fans wait for Weekend Ka Vaar with to see him take class of every housemate. In tonight’s episode, we can expect Salman to bash Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and . While Vishal has been repeatedly considered weak, in the captaincy task this week, he was made the sanchalak. Due to his poor coordination, the task was canceled and Bigg Boss reprimanded him.

In a promo of the episode, we get to see Salman asking Rashami if she thinks Vishal is weak. Rashami says that in her comparison, she finds Vishal a weak contestant. This leaves Vishal shocked as he is a friend of Desai. Salman tells Vishal that his close friends think of him as weak and then goes onto reveal that Singh is safe for the week from eviction and has gotten more votes than Rashami Desai. Hearing this, Rashami goes, ‘hain.’

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz SLAMS Shefali for abusing Asim while backing Sidharth; Parag pens a letter & hits back)

Next, Salman warns Rashami that she is considering Vishal weak but she should worry about herself instead. Salman says, “Rashami, aap yeh chinta karo, aap yeh ghar se nahi nikal lo.” While fans of Rashami and Vishal are often seen supporting them on social media, this shocking revelation will surely have some implications on their friendship inside the house. Meanwhile, Asim and Sidharth’s fight will also be a major issue over the weekend and Salman will be seen reprimanding them for their behaviour. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More